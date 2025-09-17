TUTING, 16 Sep: The Tuting (Upper Siang) branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) organized a five-day awareness-cum-outreach programme across various remote villages under Tuting circle.

The programme was conducted under the theme ‘Aplogoko Village’ with the core objective of educating the local community on key social welfare issues, with special emphasis on women’s rights and overall community wellbeing.

As part of its ongoing mission to foster grassroots empowerment and promote inclusive social progress in far-flung areas, the Tuting branch of the APWWS reached out to the community through this initiative.

During the programme, members of the team engaged in meaningful interactions with women, children, the elderly, and various sections of the local population.

These interactions helped identify key issues, raise awareness about available welfare schemes, and promote a sense of solidarity and empowerment within the community.

Key topics covered included women’s economic empowerment, education, domestic violence, and anti-drug awareness.

The programme was well-received and appreciated by the public.

The initiative was carried out under the leadership of APWWS’ Tuting branch president Tatam Danggen and its general secretary Oyang Duggong Yaying. They were accompanied by adviser Ticheng Jamoh and supported by resource persons, including Tenzing Dorjee (block coordinator – farm and non-farm, Tuting and Singa-Gelling block, ArSRLM) and Iken Nyodu (cluster coordinator, Block Mission Management Unit, Tuting, ArSRLM).