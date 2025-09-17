ZIRO, 15 Sep: A coordination meeting among administrative officers, the superintendent of police, heads of departments, Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) organizers and other stakeholders on the forthcoming ZFM, scheduled from 25 to 28 September, called for collective effort, coordination and dedication from all stakeholders to ensure grand success of the music festival and to showcase the rich cultural heritage and hospitality of Ziro valley before national and international visitors.

Chairing the meeting held at the secretariat building here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, MLA Hage Appa directed ADC Hage Tarung to allot duties to all departments concerned, including the PWD, RWD, PHE&WSD, UD&HD, medical and others, to ensure efficient management, accountability and smooth conduct of the festival.

He also requested that officers refrain from availing leave during the festival period to ensure full preparedness.

ZFM organiser Hano Bobby briefed the house on the ongoing preparations, and introduced his nodal officers deputed for various locations, including the main festival venue.

He further informed that an Indian Air Force band will present a special tribute to martyr corporal late Tage Hailyang during the festival.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra outlined the security measures to be implemented in view of VVIPs and the large number of visitors expected to visit the festival.

Immediately after the meeting, Appa, along with officers and organisers, visited the camping site in Biiri, where the VVIPs will be accommodated during the ZFM. Appa also inspected the facilities, security arrangements and other necessary provisions.

Chief ministers of three states, the governor, and many other dignitaries, as well as large numbers of visitors from across the country and abroad are expected to attend the festival. (DIPRO)