RAGA, 20 Sep: The 5th State-Level Judo Championship 2025 began at the Khelo India Indoor Hall here in Kamle district on Saturday.

A total of 160 players from 19 districts are competing in four categories: sub-junior, cadet, junior, and senior.

The tournament will continue until 22 September.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Neelam John appreciated the efforts of the Arunachal Judo Association (AJA) in promoting judo across the state.

Neelam assured the AJA that he would take up with the government the appeal regarding providing a new set of judo mats for the association. The matter of upgrading the association from Category B to Category A would also be given priority, he said.

The SAA chairman also assured that he would take up the proposal with the government regarding organizing a national-level judo event in Arunachal Pradesh later this year.

All Kamle District Students’ Union vice president Maga August, several dignitaries, and district representatives attended the programme.