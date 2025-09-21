[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 20 Sep: As part of its community upliftment initiatives, the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) has embarked on a series of restoration and repair projects at schools in Tawang and West Kameng districts.

According to sources, the 42 BRTF has replaced roofs over students’ washrooms, repaired concrete footpaths and retaining walls, and whitewashed the KGBV in Jang in Tawang and the Government Primary School in Rama Camp in West Kameng.

These efforts have not only improved the infrastructure but also created a more conducive learning environment for the students.

The students, school authorities, and parents have expressed their gratitude to the BRTF for the initiative.

By undertaking such projects, the BRTF continues to demonstrate its commitment to contributing to the welfare of local communities while fulfilling its primary responsibilities.