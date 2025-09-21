[ Indu Chukhu ]

TANI HAPPA, 20 Sep: A 13-year-old student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here in Papum Pare district passed away on Saturday morning.

Following her parents’ allegation that the hostel authorities delayed in providing her medical treatment, two female hostel wardens have been detained, the Sagalee police informed.

A case under Section 106 of the BNS has been registered at Sagalee police station.

The deceased was a native of Pochu village in Yazali circle of Keyi Panyor district.

The police informed that the girl had developed diarrhoea, fever and vomiting on Friday morning, but her health had been stable. However her condition deteriorated at night.

In the absence of a school vehicle, the girl had to be taken on the scooter of the school’s chowkidar, informed Sagalee PS OC (i/c) SI Joram Takap.

According to the police, doctors at the Sagalee community health centre (CHC) informed that the girl was brought dead on Saturday morning.

The case is currently under investigation, and the body has been sent to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, more than 13 students have been brought to the Sagalee CHC, complaining of fever, vomiting and tingling sensation in their feet.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame, along with the school authority, was present at the CHC in Sagalee.

It is learnt that more students in the hostel are unwell.