ITANAGAR, 20 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the BJP ST Morcha organized a tree plantation programme under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative at Energy Park here on Saturday as part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and state BJP president Kaling Moyong also joined the plantation programme.

Later in the day, Mein, Moyong, Mayor Tamme Phassang, and others attended the screening of a documentary and an exhibition showcasing the life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, narrating his inspiring story of seva (service), sankalp (resolution), and vikas (development).

The event was organized by the Itanagar district unit of the BJP in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha under Seva Pakhwada.

MLA and Seva Pakhwada convener Chau Zingnu Namchoom, senior party leaders, and workers were also present.