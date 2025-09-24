[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 23 Sep: In view of 11 posted teachers not joining their places of posting in West Kameng district, the All West Kameng District Students’ Union (AWKDSU) has enforced a 24-hour bandh across the district from Tuesday.

“We never support the bandh culture, but we have been left with no choice but to resort to this call,” said Khambo Sakrinsow, president of the AWKDSU. “We have approached the authorities concerned multiple times, including the commissioner of education.

However, our voices for the welfare of students have gone unheard.” Sakrinsow said, adding, “If our demand is not met, we will announce a 48-hour bandh and more. We are aware this will impact the functioning of both government and private sectors, as well as tourist inflow and outflow.”

Meanwhile, Wangchen Norbu Sinchaji, vigilance vice chairman, and Leda Merakpa, vice chairman of the mobilization cell of the AAPSU, urged the 11 teachers to join their respective places of posting. They also cautioned that if the teachers fail to report for duty, there will be an indefinite bandh in the district.