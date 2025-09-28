ITANAGAR, 27 Sep: A two-week yoga training programme for combatants of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps concluded in West Siang district on Saturday, a defence official said.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the training, held in Aalo, was meticulously designed to enhance the holistic wellbeing of soldiers by combining physical endurance with mental resilience through the timeless discipline of yoga.

Under the guidance of trained instructors, the sessions were tailored to address the unique physical and psychological demands faced by soldiers operating in challenging terrain and climatic conditions of the region, the official said.

Beyond improving physical fitness, he said the initiative focused on cultivating calmness of mind, emotional balance, and spiritual strength – qualities that are indispensable for effective soldiering under operational stress.

The training included posture-based exercises, breathing techniques, and meditation practices.

“These elements not only aided in developing stamina and focus, but also provided soldiers with practical tools to manage stress, recover from fatigue, and sustain readiness during demanding tasks. The enthusiasm and active participation of the troops reflected the relevance of yoga in contemporary military life,” the official said.

As an indigenous tradition, he said yoga aligns seamlessly with the ethos of discipline and self-control that forms the core of soldiering. (PTI)