KANUBARI, 27 Sep: Thirty hybrid solar dryers were distributed among selected beneficiaries of different villages of Longding district under MIDH 2024-25 during a ‘training-cum-distribution programme on integrated post-harvest management’, organized here by the Horticulture Department on Saturday.

Agriculture and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, who attended the event, said that by enabling efficient drying, hybrid solar dryers help to reduce post harvest losses of spices, fruits and agricultural produce, contributing to food security and economic development.

“The controlled environment of the hybrid dryer helps to preserve the natural flavours, colours, and nutrients of the dried products, leading to better quality outputs compared to open sun drying,” he said.

ADC Yashwant Meena in his address urged the farmers to use the solar dryers judiciously and increase their farm income after processing and selling the products.

District Horticulture Officer MH Chowdhury stated that a hybrid solar dryer’s function is to provide efficient and continuous drying of spices, fruits and agricultural products by combining solar energy with a supplementary heat source, such as electricity, to overcome the intermittent nature of solar power.

“Its primary function is moisture removal from food, preventing spoilage, and increasing shelf-life. It also serves to regulate temperature and airflow, ensuring uniform drying and retaining the product’s nutritional value, colour, and aroma,” he said.

Hands-on demonstration was presented to show the practical use and installation of hybrid solar dryers during the programme. (DIPRO)