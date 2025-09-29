TEZU, 28 Sep: World Tourism Day was celebrated in Lohit district with much enthusiasm on Saturday with a programme organised by the district tourism office here under the global theme ‘Tourism and sustainable transformation’.

Addressing the participants, MLA Dr Mohesh Chai highlighted the immense potential of ecotourism and the multiplier effect of tourism on the district’s economy. He stressed that every individual is an ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh’ tourism, and underscored the importance of hospitality, cleanliness, and promoting a plastic-free environment to attract visitors and safeguard natural heritage.

Dr Chai further emphasised the principle of economy of scale, urging homestay operators and tourism entrepreneurs to keep pricing reasonable rather than chasing huge profits. He also called for diversification in tourism efforts, pointing out that the sector would benefit if stakeholders explored varied avenues instead of all following a single trend.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo spoke on the vast opportunities in the tourism sector of Lohit and emphasised sustainable tourism practices. He underlined the need for preserving the district’s flora and fauna while cultivating hospitality as a way of life.

Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba also attended the programme.

Earlier, District Tourism Officer Dibroo Catherine Boo outlined the theme of World Tourism Day 2025,and highlighted the tourism prospects of Lohit district.

On the occasion, homestay licences and tourism training certificates were distributed to beneficiaries, encouraging entrepreneurship and skill development in the tourism sector.

In Anjaw district, the World Tourism Day was celebrated in Kibithoo with focus on sustainable homestays.

The programme was organised by the Tourism Department to promote eco-friendly tourism practices and sustainable livelihood opportunities in the border region.

Speaking on the occasion, District Tourism Officer (i/c) Kago Gyati highlighted the importance of homestay-based tourism in ensuring both community participation and sustainable income generation. He also briefed the participants on the state’s homestay guidelines and explained various schemes available for homestay promotion.

Mohemlu Tulang, proprietor of Tulang Homestay in Walong, shared her experiences as a homestay entrepreneur and underlined the role of such initiatives in boosting local tourism.

On the sidelines of the programme, Gyati distributed certificates to the participants of the homestay owners’ convention held in Itanagar in July 2025. Copies of the homestay guidelines & registration form and the Arunachal Pradesh tourist guide map were also provided to the attendees.

An open discussion was held, during which homestay owners raised queries related to operational challenges. The DTO responded to the concerns, assuring the department’s support for local tourism ventures.

The event saw active participation of GBs, entrepreneurs, and members of the public from nearby villages.

In West Kameng district, the World Tourism Day was observed on Saturday at the Kameng Club in Bomdila.

Inaugurating the event, Kalaktang MLA TsetenChombay said that West Kameng has huge potential in the tourism sector, and urged the local communities to work together and spread awareness in terms of cleanliness and preservation of heritage and culture, mentioning Shergoan as a model for success in the tourism sector.

DC Akriti Sagar highlighted West Kameng’s significant potential for growth in the tourism sector and sought support and cooperation from all stakeholders, owners of homestays, tour operators,and hotels to enhance development of tourism in the district.

She also highlighted the importance of plastic waste management, responsible tourism practices, cleanliness awareness, and more.

The event was attended by HoDs, SHGs, NGOs,officials, hotel owners, tour operators, and others.

The World Tourism Day was celebrated also in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Attending the event, GHSS Daporijo Principal Noje Kardu said that tourism and sports have emerged as the largest sectors worldwide and the younger generation must focus on these two sectors without looking for only government jobs.

District Tourism Officer Jemar Jeram Dubi informed that a proposal has been sent to the government for extension of the Nacho-Taksing and the Giba-Nillong-Chetam tourism circuits.

DACO Taw Ekke urged the tour operators and autorickshaw/cab drivers to ensure good behaviour towards tourists, terming it the key factor in attracting tourists.

The event featured an ‘autorickshaw beauty competition’, and archery competition, and local sports competition. (DIPROs)