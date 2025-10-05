JOTE, 4 Oct: The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC is organizing an ‘Inter-group idea & innovation competition’ at the NIT here from 3 to 6 October.

The immersive four-day event aims to provide a vibrant platform for young minds to brainstorm, collaborate and develop groundbreaking ideas that address contemporary challenges.

A total of 84 participants from nine different group headquarters of the Northeast region under the NCC Directorate NER are competing in the prestigious event. The selected participants will showcase their ideas at the national level in January next year.

The idea & innovation competition has three categories – ‘Labs to market’, ‘ideas for social uplift’, and ‘innovation for sustainability’ – which will revolve around the central themes of bridging academia with market, proposing actionable, inclusive and scalable solutions, and promoting sustainability and green economy. It also emphasizes on the cadets’ role and engagement in execution of the ideas within the community via awareness drives and volunteerism activities.

The event will also feature a quiz competition and an extempore speech competition. Beyond preparing the cadets for the national event, these events will also cultivate the ability to handle high pressure scenarios with calm confidence.