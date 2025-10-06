ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: The first commercial coal mine in the Namchik-Namphuk coal block will be launched on Monday with a ‘bhoomi poojan’ ceremony to be performed by union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, followed by handing over of the mining lease.

The union minister, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, will then flag off the tools and machineries of the CPPL to the Namchik-Namphuk central coal block.

The Namchik-Namphuk coal block, with reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003 but faced long delays and stoppages due to various challenges. It was revived through a transparent auction process in 2022, opening the doors for private sector entry and marking the end of years of delays.

With this development, Arunachal Pradesh joins the coal journey of India, the world’s second-largest coal producer, which crossed a record 1 billion tonnes of production last year.

The mine is expected to generate over Rs 100 crore annually as revenue for the state, creating jobs and prosperity for youths.

The launch also signifies an end to illegal mining, exploitation and wastage of state resources, ensuring that development, transparency and accountability benefit the people.

Critical minerals are also being unlocked for the first time in Arunachal, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction – vital for future technology and national security. Officers have been urged to ensure speedy operationalisation, as it would generate employment and prosperity for local youths, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat path through local resources, local jobs, and local strength.

The government has reiterated its commitment that mining in the Northeast “will have no compromise with ecology.” The region, known for its green valleys, rivers and strong communities, will be developed as a global model of sustainable mining. The coal sector has already reclaimed 57,000 hectares of land, and will reclaim 16,000 hectares more by 2030 under Mission Green Coal Regions.

The launch of the Namchik-Namphuk coal block will embody the integration of development, ecology, and ‘jan bhagidaari’, supporting India’s energy security and community welfare.

The coal and mining sector is committed to making the Northeast a shining example of growth, green energy, and people empowerment. (PIB)