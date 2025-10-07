ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister PemaKhandu inaugurated the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine in Changlang district on Monday, marking a historic milestone for the state’s first commercial coal mining project.

The union minister and the chief minister also performed ‘bhumi pujan’ and participated in a tree plantation drive at the project site. This was followed by the formal inauguration of the coal mine.

The event also witnessed the handing over of the mining lease and the flagging off of tools and machinery of the Coal Projects Private Limited (CPPL) to the Namchik-Namphuk central coal block, marking the official commencement of mining operations.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy highlighted the significance of the event, and later interacted with the media. He described the launch as “a symbol of new hope and a significant step towards energy security and regional development in the Northeast,” and informed that the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine holds reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes of coal.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Khandu welcomed the start of the Namchik-Namphuk coal mine, noting its expected role in boosting the state’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and generating steady revenue for Arunachal Pradesh.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would empower local communities and attract future investments in the state’s mining and industrial sectors.

The Namchik-Namphuk coal mine will play a crucial role in driving the development of the Northeast region while strengthening India’s journey towards self-reliance. It will not only boost local employment and industrial growth but also enhance the region’s contribution to the nation’s energy security and self-reliance.

The event opened a new chapter in Arunachal’s economic journey, positioning it firmly on India’s coal and energy map.

The coal block was first allocated in 2003. However, it faced delays due to various challenges. It was revived through an auction process in 2022, which also opened the sector for private players. (PIB)