PASIGHAT, 6 Oct: Rampant soil erosion by the Siang river has triggered a major power crisis, disrupting electricity supply to several villages across East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

The situation reached a critical point when a massive 1-kilometre stretch of an 11 kv power line was completely washed away.

According to officials, the Siang river has been relentlessly eroding its banks, causing significant damage to electrical infrastructure. While initial damages between New Borguli and Seram village on 19 and 27 September were promptly restored by the power department, the problem has persisted and intensified.

The latest and most severe damage has occurred at various locations in Seram and Namsing villages. The complete destruction of the 1-km-long 11 kv line has disrupted power supply to many villages, including Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer, and Gadum II. The erosion has also cut off power to the entire Paglam circle in Lower Dibang Valley district, significantly widening the impact of the disaster.

Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, accompanied by ADC Nancy Yirang, and Namsing CO Toimi Tagi, along with officials of all line departments from Mebo subdivision visited Namsing village and other affected areas to take stock of the situation.

It is reported that a vast area of agricultural land has also been eroded by the river. (DIPRO)