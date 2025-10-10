ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Personnel of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated the 93rd Air Force Day at the picturesque advanced landing ground (ALG) in Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, a defence official said on Thursday.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the celebration showcased the seamless coordination and strong bond that exists between the two premier wings of the Indian armed forces.

The event held on Wednesday highlighted the significance of synergy in operations and the importance of mutual trust and cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

A ceremonial display and interactive session between the soldiers and air warriors symbolised the strength of joint efforts in ensuring operational readiness in the strategically vital region, the official said.

He said that the event served as a reminder of the crucial role played by the Indian armed forces in maintaining peace, security and stability across all terrains and conditions.

Lt Col Rawat said the celebration was not just a tribute to the glorious history of the IAF but also a reaffirmation of the armed forces’ commitment to excellence, teamwork and nation-building. (PTI)