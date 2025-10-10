ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The transport department conducted a training programme on e-Challan and iRAD/e-DAR for district transport officers, motor vehicle inspectors, and traffic police officers here on Thursday.

The programme was held to accelerate digitisation, improve citizen convenience, and strengthen road safety. iRAD enables accurate, real-time crash data; e-DAR speeds up claims through digital case files; and e-Challan supports fair and transparent enforcement.

Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas in his inaugural address set out the immediate priorities centred on outcomes for citizens: active and consistent e-challaning to deter violations; strict compliance with the rules to reduce crashes; inspections with full adherence to regulations; constitution of district-level committees for the hit-and-run compensation scheme; and activation of all notified Aadhaar-authenticated online services across Arunachal Pradesh.

Biswas underlined the need for “close police-transport coordination” to make the measures work on the ground. He also advocated conducting regular workshops and exposure visits to high-performing states to build the capacity of the transport departmentofficials. He emphasized on “targeted regulation of traffic violations” by the transport and police authorities, with emphasis on helmets, seatbelts, fitness of vehicles, vehicle permits, overloading, etc.

During the training session, technical demonstrations were led by NIC Director PK Thongon, NIC senior scientist Bimal Borah and eDAR rollout manager Rajen Gupta, covering iRAD/e-DAR, faceless registration service, and the e-Challan application, with hardware enablement supported by the State Bank of India through Pine Labs.

The participants also underwent hands-on practice and field drills on the roads at three different locations.

The trainee participants from the police department were nominated by the district police of all the districts of Arunachal. All the participants will be designated as master trainers and will further train field functionaries of their respective departments in the districts.

Transport Secretary Rajesh Kumar exhorted the participants to strengthen the transport sector by ensuring close coordination through regular district-level meetings, while Transport Director Mining underscored the importance of adopting digital tools for transparent and efficient governance.

The training programme was attended by over 100 participants.