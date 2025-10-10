RONO HILLS, 9 Oct: The three-day 11th North East Meet of Astronomers (NEMA-XI) – a gathering of astronomers, researchers, and students from across the Northeast region – concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Wednesday.

Organized by the physics department of RGU, in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, the meet aimed to nurture a vibrant network of astronomy researchers in the Northeast region, and to inspire young scientists to pursue cutting-edge research in astrophysics and cosmology.

Forth-nine male applicants and 23 female applicants from IIT Guwahati, Guwahati University, Tezpur University, Manipur University, Cotton University, Bhawanipur Anchalik College, Rabindranath Tagore University, NEHU, and Sikkim Manipal University delivered invited talks, apart from their contributory talks and

flash talks in 10 sessions, followed by in-depth discussions aimed at enhancing scientific interaction on observational astronomy, astrophysics, cosmology, instrumentation, and multi-messenger astronomy.

Each session focused on strengthening astronomicalresearch, expanding observational infrastructure, and fostering inter-institutional collaborations in the Northeast region. Prof Ranjeev Misra and Prof Kanak Saha from the IUCAA interacted with all the participants.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to promote astronomy and astrophysics in the Northeast region, and to ensure that students and researchers in the Northeast are well-connected with national developments in the aforementioned fields.