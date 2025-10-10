RONO HILLS, 9 Oct: The mass communication department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)organized a two-day workshop on ‘News reporting and publishing’ here on 8 and 9 October.

The workshop aimed to provide hands-on training in news writing, editing, and publishing for postgraduate students of the department.

The sessions were conducted by The Hindu Deputy Editor Rahul Karmakar – a distinguished journalist known for his insightful reporting across the Northeast.

On the first day, Karmakar introduced the participants to the fundamentals of news reporting, emphasizing on news values, ethics, and source verification. He also encouraged the students to engage in interactive discussions on contemporary journalistic practices.

The second day focused on practical aspects of news editing, page layout, and publishing. The participants took part in newsroom simulation exercises centred around the department’s student newspaper, The Dikrong Express.

The Dikrong Express will be produced by MA and postgraduate diploma first-semester students of the mass communication department. The initiative offers students experiential learning opportunities in all facets of newspaper production: news gathering, writing, editing, designing, and publishing. The publication will cover local and regional news, providing students with a real-world platform to apply their classroom learning.

The workshop bridged theoretical learning with professional newsroom practices. It aimed to enhance students’ practical skills in news reporting, editing, and publishing, preparing them for careers in the field of journalism.

In his concluding remarks, Karmakar emphasized the importance of accuracy and responsibility in journalism.

“Good reporting is not about breaking news first, but about getting the facts right and telling stories that matter to people. Students must develop curiosity, credibility, and compassion to succeed in the media profession,” he said.