BOLENG, 9 Oct: Chief Secretary (CS) Manish Kumar Gupta and Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, along with various commissioners and secretaries of the state government assessed the progress of the ongoing developmental initiatives in Siang district on Thursday.

While reviewing the District Development Report (DDR) during a review meeting, the CS suggested measures for effective implementation, monitoring, and coordination to accelerate development initiatives and enhance service delivery.

The CS also emphasized the need to make extensive use of the Seva Aapke Dwar platform to ensure that government services and welfare schemes reach every household, particularly in remote areas.

Boleng Assistant Commissioner Jacob Tabing expressed gratitude to the visiting dignitaries for their guidance and continued support towards advancing the district’s development goals.

Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu also spoke.

During the meeting, ongoing projects and development initiatives in various sectors in the district, including health, education, agriculture, rural development, and tourism, were highlighted through a presentation.

The DGP, commissioners, secretaries and heads of departments of Siang district were present during the meeting.

Earlier, during the visit to Boleng, the CS and the DGP took part in a plantation drive at the Boleng circuit house complex. (DIPRO)