ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: The environmental public hearing for the 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project will be held in Shi-Yomi district on 12 November, an official said.

Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Tungge Loya in a circular on Wednesday asked the public of the project-affected locality to attend the hearing at Yapik community hall in the district on 12 November.

The proposed 1,000 MW project is a run-of-the-river project over the Siyom (Yomgo) river and the project will be implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). The construction work, including a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse and a tunnel, is likely to begin around 2028, and the project is planned for commissioning by 2032.

The project is expected to generate 4,966.77 GWh of electricity.

The project received Central Electricity Authority concurrence in 2013, and the construction work was expected to start in 2015, but environmental and social considerations have hampered it.

The project requires diversion of significant forest land and will impact tens of thousands of trees. Additionally, the project faced protests related to concerns about dams and their environmental and social impacts.

On 7 October, during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar held in Miao in Changlang district, the state government had approved the formation of joint venture companies between the NEEPCO and the Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Ltd to advance the state’s hydropower mission under Decade of Hydro Power (2025-35), targeting 19Gw capacity and attracting investments, creating jobs and contributing to India’s net-zero goals. (PTI)