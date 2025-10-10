ITANAGAR, 9 Oct: Tingong Wangpan, a promising para-athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected to join the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Congratulating Wangpan, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) said that this achievement marks a historic milestone for Arunachal’s para-sports movement, reflecting the growing recognition and potential of athletes with disabilities from the state.

“Wangpan’s selection is a result of his hard work, perseverance, and dedication, supported by the guidance and training framework provided by the PAA,” it said.

PAA president Ranju Hali while congratulating Wangpan said, “Tingong Wangpan’s selection is not only a matter of personal triumph but a proud moment for all of Arunachal. His journey will inspire countless divyang athletes across the state to dream big and aim for international excellence.”