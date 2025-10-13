ITANAGAR, Oct 12: The 146th monthly literary sitting of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) was held here on Sunday.

The event, chaired by APLS president YD Thongchi, featured recitations of self-composed poems, short story readings, and an article presentation by APLS members.

Those who recited their self-composed poems included Dr Ashok Pandey (‘Puruskar’ and ‘Bitandawaad’), Tai Tugung (‘Akola’), Mukul Pathak (‘Yatra’, a poem

on Dr Bhupen Hazarika), Takhe Yebyang (‘Stop’), Kamwang Wangsu (‘Kolom Jo Sookh Geyi’), and Dr Doyir Ete (‘Shikar’).

Isaac Jilen presented two English poems, ‘Melancholy of Classroom’ and ‘On the Shore of Talo’, while Wanggo Socia shared his article, ‘Bhik Mange ki Sanskriti’.

Socia also briefed the participants on his experience at the International Literature Festival, ‘Unmesh’, organized by the Sahitya Akademi in Patna, Bihar.

RN Koley and Yagyaj shared their short stories, ‘Valentine Day’ and ‘Under the Laburnum Tree’, respectively.