ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: A sensitization programme on LGBTQIA+ awareness was conducted for the teaching and non-teaching staff of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School here, in collaboration with AP QueerStation and Rainbow Home of 7 Sisters, Guwahati, on Saturday.

The session aimed to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusivity within educational spaces by addressing key concepts related to gender and sexuality.

Sister Prema Chowallur, founding director of Rainbow Home for 7 Sisters, opened the session with an insightful speech on LGBTQIA+ terminologies and their meanings. She shared her firsthand experiences of working with the transgender community across Assam and other parts of India, highlighting real-life cases and the ongoing challenges faced by the community.

Sister Chowallur emphasized the importance of empathy and acceptance, and the crucial role of the heterosexual community in fostering inclusive environments. She also spoke about the need for continuous learning, unlearning, and relearning to practice genuine inclusivity in everyday life.

“LGBTQ+ persons have the freedom to exercise all the rights like any heterosexual person,” she said.

The second session was led by Sawang Wangchha, founder of AP QueerStation, who shared his personal experiences as a gay man navigating societal indifference, discrimination, and stigma. Through his story, he provided participants with a deeper understanding of the realities, struggles, and resilience of queer individuals.

Wangchha expressed gratitude to the teachers and staff of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School for opening their doors to such an important and sensitive discussion. He highlighted the importance of initiating conversations on gender and sexuality within religious spaces with respect and sensitivity to dispel myths, taboos, and misinformation surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community.

He further encouraged teachers to create safe, non-judgmental spaces within schools, where queer students and community members can feel comfortable sharing their experiences and challenges.

Emphasizing resilience, Wangchha stated, “The community will continue to practice resilience despite the negative pressure it receives from society.”

Holy Cross Higher Secondary School Principal Siji Michael expressed appreciation for Sister Chowallur and Wangchha for conducting the session for the school’s staff. She also shared the school’s intention to organize more such programmes in the future to strengthen understanding around gender and sexual diversity.

Following the sensitization programme, Sister Chowallur held a separate interactive gathering with community members and allies from Arunachal Pradesh at the Impression Institute, Itanagar. The discussion centred on the discrimination and unfair treatment often faced by queer individuals within faith-based spaces, and explored ways to address these issues collaboratively.

Sister Chowallur assured the community of her continued support and solidarity.

The special session was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative.