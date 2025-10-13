WAKRO, 12 Oct: Behelti Ama and Sareng Rangmang, both artists from Wakro in Lohit district,won cheers for Arunachal Pradesh as their artworks highlighted the association between the tiger and the Mishmis in the 4th edition of the art exhibition,’Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre’, held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi from 9 to 12 October.

The exhibition was inaugurated by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The exhibition was organised by the Sankala Foundation, with support from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the International Big Cat Alliance. Over 50 tribal artists from across 17 states that host tiger reserves participated in the show, featuring Gond, Warli, and Saura artists, apart from Arunachal.

The second day of the exhibition featured a national conference on ‘Tribal Arts and India’s Conservation Ethos’, which was inaugurated by union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Lauding the artists, he informed that he is committed to organizing more large-scale events to showcase the work of marginalised artists in prestigious venues like the Lalit Kala Akademi, the National Museum, New Delhi and biennales.

The exhibition aimed to spread awareness about the conservation ethos of tribal communities and other forest-dwellers, particularly of India’s tiger reserves. It provided an opportunity to city-dwellers to learn more about various issues related to tiger conservation, habitat protection, and the symbiotic relationship between nature and these communities.

Sharing her joy on being selected for the third year in the exhibition, Behelti Ama, library volunteer and member of the Wakro Sisters, conveyed gratitude to the NTCA and the Sankala Foundation for providing a platform to tribal artists who share a unique bond with tigers and wildlife.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be involved in such a meaningful exhibition. This initiative offers vital support and encouragement – something every artist truly values,” she said

She also conveyed her gratitude to the Kamlang Tiger Reserve for being a constant support over the past three years.