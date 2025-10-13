GUWAHATI, 12 Oct: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Singapore Police has sought some “vital information” in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said that the Assam government has already collected and forwarded the required inputs to the authorities in Singapore.

“Yesterday, the Singapore Police sent some vital queries to his family. We have already collected the inputs from the family and sent those to the Singapore authorities. They are investigating the case very seriously,” he said.

The CM, however, did not specify what information the foreign nation sought from Garg’s family.

The celebrated singer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on 19 September. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of Garg. (PTI)