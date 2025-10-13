ITANAGAR, 12 Oct: The inaugural state-level kayaking competition, ‘The Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025’, organised by the tourism department, in collaboration with the Arunachal Kayak, Canoe and Rafting Association, concluded on Saturday.

The two-day event, held from 10 to 11 October under the banner of Adventure@Mechukha, witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the state, including athletes from Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomidistricts. A total of 19 kayakers – six females and 13 males – competed for top honours.

In the female category, Devi Dada of East Kameng, bronze medallist at the 38th National Games, delivered an exceptional performance, winning gold in both kayak sprint and kayak cross. Omoti Tekseng and Osin Danggen, both from Upper Siang, secured silver and bronze, respectively, in both events.

The male category featured intense competition. In kayak sprint, Oyon Pertin (Upper Siang) clinched the gold, followed by Lhakpa Tsering Sona (Shi-Yomi) with silver, and Hoom Tekseng (Upper Siang) with bronze.

In the kayak cross (male) event, Raka Singhi (East Kameng) claimed the gold medal, while Oyon Pertin and Oson Tekseng (both from Upper Siang) secured the silver and the bronze, respectively.

The successful conclusion of The Mechukha Kayaking Challenge 2025 marked a significant milestone in promoting adventure sports and harnessing Arunachal Pradesh’ immense potential in adventure tourism. (DIPR)