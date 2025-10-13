SIGAR, 12 Oct: The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army conducted a military-civil fusion event at the military station here in East Siang district on Sunday, with the aim of fostering synergy, understanding, and cooperation between the Indian Army and the civil administration.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, DGP Anand Mohan, Spearhead Division GOC General Vivek Bankshi, and other dignitaries from various departments and the Indian Army attended the interactive event.

The attendees brainstormed on collaborative activities in humanitarian and disaster relief operations, integrated development in the border areas, border tourism, socio-cultural development, and veterans’ welfare.

The participants also witnessed high-end military equipment, including drones, showcasing the technological advancement of the Indian Army. (DIPRO)