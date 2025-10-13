NAHARLAGUN, 12 Oct: The education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised a community awareness programme on the theme ‘My Planet, My Responsibility’ at the Oju Welfare Association premises here on Saturday.

The event was led by third-semester MA education students of the department as part of their community engagement initiative aimed at spreading awareness about environmental issues.

The students spent an entire day with the children and members of the Oju Welfare Association, conducting a series of educational and creative activities centred on environmental conservation.

A drawing competition on the theme ‘Environment’ was organised for the students of Oju Welfare Association to encourage creative expression and awareness about environmental protection.

To add colour and enthusiasm to the event, a cultural programme with songs, skits, and performances conveying messages of sustainability was also presented.

The MA students also donated a day’s ration to the children’s home.

The event was guided by RGU Education HoD Dr Boa Reena Tok. She urged the students to continue taking proactive measures to protect and preserve the environment. She also highlighted the role of youthsin promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

Programme coordinator Dr Tage Monju Burman informed that the RGU’s education department has been conducting such community-based initiatives for the past five to six years.

Under this initiative, the department has been actively involved in tree plantation drives across government schools in Doimukh and Nirjuli, cleanliness campaigns in market areas and hospitals, distribution of dustbins, and conducting quiz competitions at various schools of the capital region.

“Real education extends beyond textbooks and classroom walls. It is through such community-oriented programmes that students learn social responsibility, empathy, and environmental consciousness,” Dr Burman said.

She added that, in view of the growing environmental challenges, it is essential for academic institutions to take the lead in spreading awareness and fostering community participation.