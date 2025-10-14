PASIGHAT, 13 Oct: The Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) lifted the 3rd edition of the Futsal Rolling Trophy 2025, defeating the Royal Arunachal Riders 4-2 in an exciting final match held at the Joga futsal arena here in East Siang district.

The event was organised by the ABC under the aegis of the Federation of Arunachal Riders. The tournament brought together 10 bullet clubs from across Arunachal, competing in a knockout format for the championship title. It aimed to promote friendship, unity, and sportsmanship among the motorcycling community.

Under the guidance of ABC chief Techi Tufan and organiser Techi Tadap, the event blended the thrill of riding with the excitement of competitive sports.

In the final, the ABC showcased remarkable teamwork and determination to overpower the Royal Arunachal Riders with a 4-2 win and claim the championship trophy.

The participating teams included the ABC, Royal Arunachal Riders, The Gliding Piranhas, Royal Siang Riders, The Head Hunters, Buffaloes Trail, 60 KMP, Ziro Riders Enfield, Ziro Riders Club, and Mountain Folks.

The championship concluded on a high note with celebrations and a renewed commitment from all the participating clubs to continue fostering unity, friendship, and adventure through such sporting events.