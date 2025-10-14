ITANAGAR, 13 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday assured to enhance government support to the Deepak Nabam Living Home, beginning next financial year.

He made the announcement while attending a mental health care programme organized by the Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park here.

Recognizing the institution’s invaluable service, the DCM gave assurance that the state government would enhance the grant-in-aid support from Rs 72 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, beginning next financial year. He also assured that the government would extend assistance to upgrade temporary structures into permanent facilities in a phased manner, and assured to provide fund of Rs 50 lakh for developing a playground for the institution.

The DCM commended the compassion and commitment with which the Deepak Nabam Living Home, officially recognized as a ‘halfway home for mental disabilities’, has been serving individuals who are mentally and physically challenged, elderly persons, and those recovering from substance dependence.

He commended the dedication of the staff and volunteers, stating that “Deepak Nabam Living Home truly lives up to its name as a ‘home for no home’, empowering every individual to live with dignity, purpose, and meaning.”

“Our government remains fully committed to supporting this halfway home for mental disabilities, which is an obligation under the PWD Act, 1995. Such institutions stand as shining examples of humanity in action, reminding us that empathy and compassion can bring light into the lives of those who need it most,” Mein said.

Among others, Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board Chairman Hawa Bagang, Deepak Nabam Living Home chairman Deepak Nabam, social worker Taba Yall and Arunachal Christian Forum president Tarh Miri were also present. (DCM’s PR Cell)