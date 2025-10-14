NAHARLAGUN, 13 Oct: Thirty-five trainees are taking part in a two-month vocational and skill training programme focused on offset machine operation and binding works, which was launched on Monday by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship(SDE) Secretary Bullo Mamu and IPR, Printing & Stationery Secretary Nyali Ete at the directorate of printing & stationery here.

Being organized by the SDE department in collaboration with the printing & stationerydepartment, the specialized programme will cover operation of offset printing machines, pre-printing preparations and technical functions, and binding and finishing techniques.

In her inaugural address, SDE Secretary Mamu said, “The department of skill development & entrepreneurship had conducted a skill gap analysis and identified a lack of trained professionals in this domain among local youths. Based on these findings, the department initiated this programme in collaboration with the department of printing & stationery.”

She noted that such targeted skill development initiatives are crucial in today’s employment landscape, especially in sectors with growing demand across India. She further assured that the department would continue to support trainees seeking employment opportunities both within and outside the state.

Secretary Ete praised the initiative as a commendable collaboration between the two departments. He said, “This type of skill development programme is a good initiative by both departments. It will help the youthssupport their livelihood.”

He encouraged all trainees to take the training seriously and make the most of the opportunity provided.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Joint Secretary Sibo Passing in his address expressed confidence that the training would equip the participants with industry-relevant skills, making them competent and employable in the growing printing and publishing sector.

“This programme is designed to meet the current demand in the industry, and will help our youthsbecome skilled workers ready for the job market,” he said.

IPR Director Gijum Tali, Printing & Stationery Undersecretary B Goswami, Printing & Stationery Deputy Director Heri Maring, IPR Deputy Director Marbang Ezing, and senior consultants from the skill development department, Vivek Raturi and Suman Shukla, were also present on the occasion.