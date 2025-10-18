ROING, 17 Oct: A book titled The Songs of the Teteyii: Selected Folktales from the Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh was launched during the celebration of the International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures & Heritage (RIWATCH) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The book was released by Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, along with retired professor of Dibru College in Dibrugarh (Assam) Ranjit Singha, Roing ADC Lui Shiba.

Edited by Dr Kombong Darang, Dr Vilhousienuo Neli and Dr Mechek Sampar Awan, the book is the culmination of a folktale writing competition organized by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) in 2024.

Eight folktales from different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh were selected and compiled for publication.

Dr Awan, centre head of the RCML, said that this publication represents a comprehensive effort to promote and revitalize the oral traditions and languages of the state’s diverse tribal groups. Awan said that “folktales serve as a window into the worldview, values, and beliefs of these communities, reflecting their unique perspectives on life, nature, and human relationships.”

During the event, all the contributors to the publication were honoured, with special recognition for Dr Prem Taba (first prize), Nima Dorjee (second prize), and Subinay Mannow (third prize), who received certificates and prizes for their scholarly contributions.

Dr Darang, one of the editors, said that the book reflects the RCML’s ongoing mission to sustain the tradition of storytelling.

He stressed that, beyond documentation and promotion, “it is equally important to sustain our culture by practicing it in our daily lives.”