PASIGHAT, 17 Oct: The ‘matri sammelan’ (mothers’ conference) this year at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here in East Siang district was organised as ‘Sapta shakti sangam’, conveying women’s virtues and their role in society.

The event provided a vibrant platform for strengthening the bond between the school and mothers, while also emphasizing the vital role of girls’ education and the impact of maternal guidance in shaping bright futures, according to a KGBV release.

In her keynote address, Bakin Pertin General Hospital Superintendent Dr Yater Ringu Darang expressed pride in the progress of women in modern India, stating that today’s girls are not only keeping pace with men but are often surpassing them in various fields.

Dr Darang further highlighted the central role of mothers in the lives of children, describing a mother as “the first teacher and emotional foundation of a child’s development.” She emphasized that informed, empowered, and engaged mothers serve as change agents in their families and the society at large.

Dr Darang congratulated the KGBV for being one of the premier institutions committed to girls’ education in the district, and for organising programmes of such social relevance.

Advocate Sunny Tayeng spoke about the importance of every woman creating and maintaining her individual identity and dignity. She shed light on various laws that safeguard women from abuse and injustice, encouraging mothers to be aware of their rights and to raise their daughters with strength and confidence.

Manjulata Prasad, a senior teacher from D Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, focused her address on the core responsibilities of mothers. She urged them to instil in their children traditional values, and to take pride in their own food habits, attire, language, and the core principles of ‘Bharatiya sanskriti’ (Indian culture). She also reminded the audience of the mothers’ role in preserving and passing on cultural heritage.

The central theme of the event was the recognition of the ‘sapta shakti’ – the seven virtues embodied by Indian women: kirti (fame), shree (prosperity), vak (gentle speech), smriti (memory), medha (intellect), dhriti (patience), and kshama (forgiveness), the release said.

“These traits were acknowledged as the pillars of strong family systems and foundational values needed in today’s fast-evolving world,” the release said.

It further stated that the conference also served as a platform to discuss the numerous challenges facing students today, such as academic pressure, digital distractions, peer influence, and limited guidance.

To address these issues, the speakers emphasized the need for consistent parental involvement, especially from mothers, to provide emotional stability and moral support. They advocated open communication, value-based upbringing, and nurturing environments that encourage ambition and self-expression, it said.

The programme, which was attended by 165 mothers,also featured cultural performances by the students, which added colour and energy to the day’s proceedings.

The event was coordinated by PHED JE Oder Gao, on behalf of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, which manages the school.