RAGA, 17 Oct: Kamle DC JT Obi inaugurated the SWG Dagbo PLF rural haat here on Thursday, in the presence of NABARD Deputy General Manager Vivek Anand, NABARD DDM Dr Lalit Maurya, and others.

The DC congratulated the SRLM team and the SHG members on creating a marketing platform for rural women, and appreciated the NABARD’s financial assistance and continuous handholding support in establishing the rural haat.

The DC urged SHGs to keep the prices of goods competitive to attract more buyers and ensure sustained sales.

Anand lauded the efforts of the SRLM and the SHG women in setting up the rural haat, and advised the vendors to maintain product diversity to meet buyers’ varied needs. He encouraged the SRLM team to ensure long-term sustainability of the rural haat through regular support, guidance, and monitoring.