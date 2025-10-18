DAPORIJO, 17 Oct: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo urged community-based organizations and all other stakeholders to cooperate with the police and the district administration in the fight against drug abuse to eradicate the menace permanently.

The DC, who chaired a district level committee meeting under the National Coordination Centre for Drug Control (NCORD) here on Friday, said that sharing information and monitoring of drug-related activities, such as peddling at the grassroots level, are crucial in eradicating the problem.

NCORD nodal officer, DSP Gamli Loyi presented a brief on the action taken report on the drug menace in the district. He urged all stakeholders, including parents, especially mothers, to come forward and help the police in the fight against the drug menace.

Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia, principals and headmasters of various schools and institutions, and government employees attended the meeting. (DIPRO)