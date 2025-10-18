NAHARLAGUN, Oct 17: A two-month-long skill development training programme for rehabilitation of youths commenced at the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre (DDAC), ‘Sudhar Ghar’, Lekhi near here on Friday.

The initiative, aimed at livelihood generation and social inclusion of people with substance use disorder (PWSUD), is being implemented under the Mukhya Mantri Nasha Mukht Yojana by the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-addiction Society (APDDAS) in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (DSDE).

The centre in Lekhi has been selected for the pilot phase of the initiative, covering 40 trainees under the ‘organic grower’ job role.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Bullo Mamu said that the department is committed to inclusive skill development across all sections of the society, including vulnerable groups, such as individuals undergoing rehabilitation. She stated that the programme will empower the trainees with practical skills in organic farming, helping them rebuild their lives, achieve economic independence, and prevent relapse post-treatment.

She also noted that since agriculture is integral to the lifestyle of Arunachal Pradesh, this initiative will provide a natural and sustainable livelihood pathway.

The secretary further assured that both the departments will closely monitor the training to assess outcomes and identify improvements for future interventions.

Health Services Director Dr Marbom Basar emphasized the significance of skill development in nation-building. He said that good health and livelihood are interlinked and essential for a productive and self-reliant society.

Joint DHS Dr Komling Perme highlighted the objective of integrating skill development into the rehabilitation process, enabling patients to gain productive livelihood opportunities through organic farming.

Aditya Ranjan, a representative of the training partner empanelled with the DSDE, introduced the organic grower job role, elaborating its components, benefits, assessment, certification process, and the scope for post-training employment and entrepreneurship in sustainable agriculture and farm management.

The programme was attended also by DSDE Director Sibo Passing, its senior consultant Angshu Yadav, and officials from the APDDAS and DHS.