[ Prem Chetry ]

SHERGAON, 17 Oct: With the aim of instilling care towards nature among students, a weeklong ‘Seinthuk nature camp’, organized by NGO Garung Thuk, in collaboration with the Shergaon Forest Division and the Wildlife Trust of India, began here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The camp, an annual event supported by Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, aims to educate youths and students about local biodiversity, including vegetation, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and insects, said programme coordinator Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon.

“It instills pride and a sense of stewardship for the region’s natural heritage in the younger generation, encouraging their active participation in future conservation efforts,” he added.

Around 70 students from Government Secondary School Dengzi, Government Upper Primary School Birpur, Denchham Public School Kalaktang, and the Government Higher Secondary Schools of Kalaktang and Rupa are being provided hands-on experiences on wildlife, biodiversity, birds, reptiles, flora, and fauna by experts, researchers, conservationists, and members of the West Kameng Photography Club.

The collaboration of experts and researchers from diverse fields is aimed at encouraging young minds to explore environmental knowledge and build community-based conservation skills.

Activities such as stone painting, butterfly walks, bird identification, visits to community reserves, bird watching, moth screening, aqua therapy, snake drills, nature journalism, wildlife photography, medicinal plant identification, camera trapping, and nature museum visits form the curriculum of the weeklong camp, which will conclude on 20 October.