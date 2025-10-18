RONO HILLS, 17 Oct: A two-day ‘youth champions’ training programme on ‘Suicide risk prevention and mental health promotion’ among students, organized by the AITS, RGU-ICMR, concluded here on Friday.

The workshop brought together 36 students from various universities and colleges of Papum Pare district.

Through interactive sessions, role plays, and group discussions, understanding of mental wellbeing, self-care practices, awareness-building strategies, and peer-support skills were imparted to students who have been selected to become ‘youth champions’ in their respective institutes.

The capacity-building workshop was part of the ICMR’s ongoing multistate research project on suicide risk reduction and improving mental wellbeing, which is being implemented in Arunachal through the AITS, RGU.