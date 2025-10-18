BOMDILA, 17 Oct: Kimi-based Kameng Hydro Power Station (KaHPS) of the NEEPCO Ltd has partnered with the West Kameng District TB Centre(DTBC) here as a Ni-Kshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to support the nationwide campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB).

As part of this initiative, representatives from the NEEPCO distributed nutritional food baskets to 65 TB patients at the general hospital here on Friday.

Under its corporate social responsibility programme, the NEEPCO signed a memorandum of understanding with the DTBC last month to provide nutritional food baskets to 65 TB patients for a period of six months. The aim is to improve nutritional support for early recovery of the patients.

Each food basket contains essential items such as rice, pulses, eggs, health drinks, etc.

“Noticeable nutritional improvements have already been observed among patients within just one month of the programme’s implementation,” District TB Officer N Drema informed. (DIPRO)