KAMBA, 18 Oct: A refresher workshop on legal provisions for head gaon buras (HGBs) and gaon buras (GBs) was conducted here in West Siang district on Saturday.

The workshop was organized by the Kamba ADC office, in collaboration with the West Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

In is keynote address, Kamba ADC Tamo Riba emphasized the importance of the legal awareness programme, conducted under the Assam Frontier Regulation (AFR) Act 1945, AFR Amendment Act 2023, Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act 2021, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2024 for the GBs and HGBs of Kamba subdivision.

Advocate Gorik Kamduk conducted a session on the NDPS Act, focusing on key sections such as Section 46 (general provisions regarding offences), Section 47 (illegal cultivation of drug plants), Section 50 (procedure for informing police before charging drug peddlers), and Section 64(A) (provisions related to rehabilitation centres and drug addiction cases).

POCSO SPP advocate Karken Angu spoke on the POCSO Act 2019, elaborating sexual offences against children below 18 years of age, and the corresponding penal provisions.

Advocate Marphy Ete spoke on the role of the DLSA and lok adalats, highlighting that free legal aid is provided to the public upon submission of an application to the respective office. She explained that free legal assistance can be availed by members of SC/ST communities, women and children, persons with disabilities, beggars, and persons in custody.

She also detailed the types of cases handled by lok adalats, including domestic violence and matrimonial disputes, compromise cases, and land dispute cases. She emphasized that the lok adalats have been established to amicably resolve such disputes through mutual understanding.

DLSA Secretary advocate Utumso Boo elaborated the major 2024 reforms in the Indian criminal laws. He explained that the Government of India has replaced the old British-era laws – Indian Penal Code (IPC, 1860), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC, 1973), and Indian Evidence Act (1872) – with three new modern legislations: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These new laws came into effect on 1 July, 2024, he informed.

He stated that the primary objective of these reforms is to create indigenous laws by removing colonial remnants. He further explained the major changes and their importance to the GBs, noting that “while many other laws are miscellaneous, these three laws are the most important.”

DLSA Chairperson Jaweplu Chai spoke on handling local customary cases. She stated that “a customary case should be held three times, and if either party fails to attend after three summons (porwanas), the GBs may approach higher legal authorities.”

She said also that a fine of Rs 3,000 may be imposed for absence per case, and highlighted the need to exercise powers under proper jurisdiction as per the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Act, 2021.

The programme witnessed active participation of HGBs and GBs of Kamba and Darak circles, and officials from the ADC office. (DIPRO)