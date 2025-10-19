ROING, 18 Oct: Indigenous Affairs Director Sokeph Kri inaugurated the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage’s (RIWATCH) Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage (RCICH) during the celebration of the International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

In his address, Kri commended the RIWATCH and the RCICH for their dedicated work in documenting and safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’ traditions and languages. He called for continued commitment and collaboration to ensure their preservation for future generations.

Retired professor of political science from Dibrugarh (Assam)-based Dibru College, Ranjit Singha stressed the importance of preserving oral traditions and linguistic diversity. He likened Arunachal’s cultural richness to “a beautiful garden where every element contributes to its beauty.”

Prof Singha urged the younger generation to take responsibility for preserving their languages and cultures, warning that neglect would lead to their gradual disappearance.

He also commended the RIWATCH’s efforts in protecting and promoting the state’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

RCICH Centre Head Tage Umbrey presented an overview of the centre’s vision and objectives, highlighting ongoing documentation initiatives that celebrate the state’s rich cultural legacy.

Earlier, RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami underscored the urgent need to document and safeguard intangible cultural heritage for future generations.

“Culture is a living reflection of identity,” he said, and informed that the RCICH is the first centre of its kind in India devoted exclusively to this cause.

Supported by the Central Depository Services Limited, Mumbai, the centre is dedicated to preservation, research, and promotion of Arunachal’s intangible cultural heritage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lui Shiba, representatives of the IMCLS and the ABK, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.