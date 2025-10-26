ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has written to the director of the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi, seeking early resumption of air cargo services to and from the airport.

The air cargo services have been temporarily put on hold following the shifting of operations to the new terminal building of the airport.

In a letter to Airport Director P Narendra, Raja said that the people have great expectations from the introduction of air cargo services to boost the overall development of the entire state.

He said that a large number of MSMEs from the state have been registered to participate in the India International Trade Fair-2025, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 14 to 27 November.

The minister said also that, as the local body election in Arunachal Pradesh is scheduled for December, air cargo services will also be required for transportation of EVMs and other election materials to the state.