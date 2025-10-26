ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Iconic Automobiles has unveiled the all-new Mahindra Boss, featuring the updated Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo with refreshed styling, upgraded interiors, and added convenience features.

The Bolero now sports a new grille, diamond-cut R15 alloys, revised fog lamps, and a striking stealth black color. Inside, it features leatherette seats, a 7-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted controls, and USB type-C ports. Power comes from the 1.5L mHawk75 diesel engine producing 75 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bolero Neo gets a body-coloured grille, dual-tone ORVMs, new Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey shades, and a 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It retains the 1.5L mHawk100 diesel engine delivering 100 bhp and 260 Nm. Prices start at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings and test drives for the All-New Mahindra Boss are now open online and at Iconic Automobiles, Lekhi Village, Naharlagun, and its outlets in Pasighat, Aalo, Roing, Birpur, and Tawang.

Interested people may contact 8447707074 for further details.

The launch event was attended by Manoj Patir, Chief Manager, SBI Naharlagun Branch, and Mallo Tangam, Field Officer.