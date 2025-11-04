ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), under the Health & Family Welfare Department, conducted an awareness programme on ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID creation at the Akashdeep shopping complex here last Saturday.

The ABDM is a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aimed at creating a digital health ecosystem that connects citizens, healthcare professionals, and health facilities through technology.

ABHA ID enables individuals to securely access, manage, and share their health records digitally, ensuring seamless and efficient healthcare delivery across the country.

The programme was organized at the direction of ABCM State Mission Director Anu Singh, and under the guidance of ABDM state nodal officer Dr Dusu Gambo.

The awareness programme sought to educate citizens about the benefits of digital health and the uses of the ABHA mobile application, including the scan & share feature that simplifies OPD registration and provides quick access to health records.

Students from RGU’s social work department performed a skit on digital health and ABHA ID creation, effectively engaging the public and encouraging wider participation.

During the drive, the ABDM PMU team also conducted on-the-spot ABHA ID creation for citizens and market vendors, demonstrating how digital tools can streamline access to healthcare services.

The programme was led by ABDM Programme Manager (Capacity Building) Jayanta Hazarika and ABDM Manager Hillo Kena, who coordinated the field activities along with the ABDM PMU team and RGU students.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of citizens of the Itanagar Capital Region and was widely appreciated for its community-focused and interactive approach, reflecting the ABDM’s commitment to building a digitally empowered health ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.