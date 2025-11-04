JOLLANG, 3 Nov: The College Week celebration of Don Bosco College (DBC) here, themed ‘Festorama’, got underway at the college on Monday with its inauguration by Education Minister PD Sona.

The event was attended also by Assistant Director of Sports Karbia Dodum, All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay, and Papum Pare DLRSO Takam Titus.

Addressing the students, Dodum said that sports and cultural events are no more just co-curricular activities but part of the curriculum. He said that events like College Week celebrations aim at wholesome development of students. He also advised the students to take up sports as a profession.

Sona congratulated the college on being accredited with A Grade by the NAAC. Commending the efforts of the college as an institution, he said that DBC is “like an island of hope in a turbulent sea.”

Speaking on sports, he said that, under the New Education Policy 2020, sports has been given due importance as the government wants the students to grow physically and mentally. He also highlighted the commitment of the state government and the Education Department towards the development of sports in the state.

Sona exhorted the students to keep away from drugs, and said that the real winner is the one who takes losing gracefully. “What matters is coming together as a team in joy, as well as in sorrow,” he said.

Later, he inaugurated the new Astroturf football field and laid the foundation stone for the new academic block.

DKGCT annual college week

Meanwhile, the 9th annual College Week celebration of Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang (DKGCT) was inaugurated on Monday by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Auditorium, in the presence of Tawang DC Namgyal Angmo.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of ADC Rinchin Leta, DDSE Hridar Phuntso, MMT Tawang unit president Pema Chowang, TMES secretary-general Kesang Norbu, faculty members led by Principal Dr Yeshi Gyesen, along with parents and students.

The event commenced with a vibrant march past by the four college houses, followed by a colourful cultural programme, reflecting the unity and diversity of the college community.

In his inaugural address, the MLA spoke about his connection with the college, describing himself as a close member of the DKGCT family. He urged the students to dedicate themselves to academic excellence and skill development, noting the importance of competitive preparedness beyond college life.

Expressing concern over the low success rate of local candidates in the APSSB examinations, he encouraged the youths to engage with local leaders and share innovative ideas for the region’s progress.

Highlighting the distribution of glass water bottles to all 333 students and faculty members, the MLA emphasised this as a step towards reducing single-use plastic and promoting a “clean and plastic-free Tawang.”

The MLA also felicitated faculty members who recently completed their doctorates from Rajiv Gandhi University, as well as students who excelled academically.

In his address, Principal Dr Gyesen described the College Week as a celebration of festivity, unity, excellence, and learning. He paid tribute to late Dorjee Khandu, former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging his visionary leadership and contribution to societal upliftment.

Dr Gyesen also highlighted the challenges faced by the college due to the non-sanctioning of regular faculty posts, but expressed satisfaction over the institution’s consistent academic achievements.

Student leaders, including general secretary Tashi Drema also spoke on the occasion.

The weeklong celebration promises an exciting array of sports, cultural, and literary competitions, embodying the spirit of teamwork, talent, and youthful energy. (With DIPRO input)