ANINI, 3 Nov: A two-day mental health awareness workshop for parents, teachers and children was organised here in Dibang Valley district by Ahichu Self Help Group, led by Nanu Linggi and Chimmi Linggi, from 1-2 November.

The workshop was conducted by Thanmayi N, founder of Manoha Therapy, and Koj Topo, co-founder of Manoha Therapy -both clinical psychologists specialising in child and couple therapy.

Day 1 of the workshop addressed parents, guiding them on identifying early signs of mental health issues in children and maintaining their own mental wellness. Day 2 was dedicated to teachers, emphasising classroom management, understanding child behaviour, and relaxation techniques.

Evening sessions included one-on-one counseling for parents and children.

The organisers thanked the district administration, ZPC Theko Tayu, Dumpi Mega, and all contributors for their support. They expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to promote a culture of mental wellbeing in the community. (DIPRO)