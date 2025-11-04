PISTANA, 3 Nov: In a dramatic rescue operation, emergency responders saved a man who had been missing for three days after reportedly falling from a high tree down a mountain cliff in the dense Nyliber forest here.

According to reports, the incident occurred on 29 October, when the man accidentally fell from a tree and tumbled down a cliff. After being untraceable for three days, he was finally discovered and rescued on 1 November, at around 12:56 pm.

Emergency medical technician (EMT) Tao Aku and pilot Toko Obi responded swiftly to the scene, displaying professionalism and dedication during the critical operation. On arrival, the EMT immediately performed a rapid ABC (airway, breathing, and circulation) assessment, immobilized the injuries, and checked vital signs. Their timely intervention was crucial in stabilizing the patient’s condition before evacuation.

The EMT reported that the patient was semi-conscious upon assessment, suffering from fractures to the left upper arm and left lower limb, along with signs of cyanosis due to trauma and prolonged exposure in the forest.

After stabilization, the patient was first taken to the Pistana PHC, and later referred to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for advanced medical treatment.

The patient was safely handed over to the TRIHMS emergency team at around 4:35 pm.

The quick response and teamwork of the EMT and the pilot were instrumental in saving the patient’s life after days of being stranded in the forest.