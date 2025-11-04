ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the state government has decided to double the number of youths sponsored annually for training at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang.

Khandu said that the number of trainees supported by the government will be increased from 200 to 400 per year, enabling more young people to benefit from professional adventure education and structured skill enhancement.

“Good news for adventure enthusiasts! We have decided to increase the number of youths sponsored by Govt of Arunachal for training at NIMAS, Dirang, from 200 to 400 annually,” he said in a post on X.

Khandu on Sunday visited the NIMAS, where he reviewed its infrastructure and ongoing development initiatives with the institute’s director, Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, a renowned mountaineer.

“During my visit to NIMAS, India’s only institute offering training across all three domains of adventure sports, I reviewed campus facilities and ongoing development,” he said in his post.

The chief minister added that the enhanced sponsorship scheme will help nurture a new generation of adventure professionals from the state.

“This expansion will inspire young Arunachalis to embrace the spirit of adventure, discipline, and leadership,” Khandu added.

Located in Dirang in West Kameng district, the NIMAS is India’s premier adventure sports institution and the only one in the country that provides certified training across mountaineering, aero-adventure, and aqua-adventure domains under one roof.

Established under the Defence Ministry, the institute has been instrumental in promoting adventure tourism, national expeditions, high-altitude training, and skill development for youths and adventure enthusiasts from across India. (PTI)