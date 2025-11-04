[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 3 Nov: Namsai, the vibrant district headquarters in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, is rapidly transforming into one of the most dynamic centres of education, culture, and economic activity in the region.

Leading this transformation is the Golden Pagoda and the Arunachal University of Studies, which have already touched and uplifted countless young lives – not only from across Arunachal but also from far-flung corners of India.

Today, Namsai proudly wears the tag of an emerging educational hub. With a growing cluster of schools, colleges, and professional institutes, the busy town promises quality learning and diverse academic opportunities. A medical college and a model degree college are also underway, marking a new chapter in the region’s higher education journey.

The educational boom has sparked a surge in rental demand, with students seeking accommodation and thereby boosting local livelihoods. As Namsai attracts scholars, pilgrims, and tourists alike, the entrepreneurial spirit of its youths shines brighter than ever. Local youths are increasingly turning towards hospitality ventures – resorts, cafés, and homestays – introducing the world to the rich flavours of Tai-Khamti and Singpho cuisines and showcasing their famed culture of warmth and hospitality.

With rising tourist inflow – fuelled by religious and cultural attractions – the aspirational district, particularly Namsai township, now boasts several quality hotels and guest facilities. As the hospitality sector flourishes, so does the economic graph of the region, with many unemployed youths and families gaining stable income and financial confidence.

Much of Namsai’s progress is attributed to the vision, commitment, and tireless efforts of Deputy Chief Minister and the district’s political guardian Chowna Mein. Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom too never tires of following the footsteps of the DCM, his mentor.

Mein’s foresight laid the foundation for what Namsai is today. Under his leadership, infrastructural growth has been relentless, and the district’s identity as the ‘Land of the Golden Pagoda’ has been firmly established on the global map.

Mein has also ensured international standard celebration of the region’s grand ethno-cultural festivals – the Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi of the Singpho community in February and the Poi Pee Mau of the Khamti community in December – celebrated annually. These festivals have succeeded in establishing themselves as global cultural showcases, preserving ancient traditions while drawing worldwide admiration.

Strong infrastructure serves as the backbone of Namsai’s growth journey. The Trans-Arunachal Highway runs through the heart of the town, connecting it efficiently with the rest of the state and the country. All residential colonies of Namsai town are linked with proper approach roads, ensuring seamless mobility and access.

With welfare schemes being executed at an accelerated pace and development projects taking shape at remarkable speed, Namsai is poised to soon claim its place as the fastest developing district headquarters of Arunachal. The coming years promise even greater prosperity, making Namsai a shining model of progress and potential for the entire region.

The elected leaders of Arunachal must draw inspiration from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Mein, who have shown what true commitment to one’s homeland looks like. Their relentless efforts to transform their home districts and constituencies stand as a shining example of visionary governance and responsible leadership.

Sadly, not every elected representative upholds such dedication. Some have enjoyed long innings in public life, yet the people in their constituencies continue to wait for the most basic amenities – surface communication, healthcare, education, clean, safe drinking water, and electricity. Development remains a distant dream, and progress a forgotten promise.

It is deeply painful to witness this contrast. Public service is a sacred responsibility, not a personal career. Our leaders must remember that power is not meant to be celebrated but to serve, and the people deserve nothing less.