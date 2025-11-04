ITANAGAR, 3 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the importance of expanding the NCC’s reach in every district and institution in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that maximum number of students benefit from it.

The governor said that expanding the organisation’s footprint would help nurture a generation of disciplined, confident, and service-minded youthsdedicated to the cause of nation-building.

“NCC is not just an extracurricular activity but an integral part of education that nurtures unity, discipline, leadership, patriotism, and the noble spirit of ‘nation first’ among young minds,” he said.

The governor, in a meeting with 1st Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion Commander Col Samudra Vijay Sarma at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday dwelt on ways to further strengthen and expand NCC programmes and activities across the state.

The governor further emphasised the importance of ensuring that NCC cadets from Arunachal receive regular training opportunities and proper guidance to qualify for A, B, and C certificate examinations.

He urged the commanding officer to motivate and prepare cadets to aim for participation in the Republic Day parade – “one of the highest honours and proudest moments in a cadet’s journey” – as well as focus on sports and adventure activities. (Raj Bhavan)